Moment minibus crashes head-on with truck killing 9 in Hungary! (video)

Nine Romanians died Tuesday afternoon in a road accident in Hungary when a minibus carrying Romanian tourists collided head-on with a truck.

The Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) issued a statement on the incident: “The Embassy of Romania in Hungary is managing by way of consular assistance the incident of the road accident on May 22 near Budapest, Hungary, with a van registered in Romania involved,” the communiqué reads.

The Romanian diplomatic mission has taken emergency steps to the local authorities in view of getting information about the victims’ identity.

All the minibus passengers, the driver, and six other people were all killed. Romanian sites have posted a video reportedly showing footage from the minibus, suggesting the driver of the vehicle was live streaming on Facebook when the collision occurred. The driver can be seen checking his smartphone messages and smiling on the comments about the video he uploaded. The driver then turns his smartphone camera towards the road and the minibus can be seen crossing into the opposite lane to overtake a vehicle when a truck appears into the frame and crashes.

The accident occurred on National Road 4 in Hungary, about 60 km from Budapest.

It seems the victims were locals from Deaj village, Mica commune, Mures County and were returning home from Slovenia.