Monolithi Beach the safest in Europe: European Best Destinations

The beautiful Monolithi beach in Preveza in the region of Epirus, on the coast of western Greece is the safest in Europe, according to European Best Destinations site, which deals with the promotion of tourism in Europe.

As the site reports, Monolithi is 22 kilometres long and up to 80 meters wide, making it the largest sandy beach in Europe. In addition, according to the article, Preveza is perhaps the only summer destination in Europe with large beaches, close to three hospitals and 10 minutes from the airport.

The second Greek beach that is among the safest in Europe is found in the fifth place and is Halikounas in Corfu. The beach is one of the most lush of the Greek islands, while the article notes that it is located 40 km from the island’s airport and that it is one of the largest in Corfu, where there is rarely overcrowding.

The publication also points out that Greece has been affected 50% less than any other destination in Europe by the coronavirus pandemic, and that it has already taken safety and health measures to offer tourists a safe holiday.

See the full list of the 10 safest beaches in Europe:

Monolith, Preveza

Comporta, Alentejo, Portugal

Hel peninsula, Poland

Porto Santo, Madeira, Portugal

Halikounas, Corfu

Ghajn Tuffieha, Malta

Meia Praia, Lagos, Algarve, Portugal

Jurmala, Latvia

Nida, Lithuania

Binz, Rugen, Germany