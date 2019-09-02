Monster storm Dorian slows to a crawl over the Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian, the most powerful hurricane to hit the Bahamas in recorded history, has slowed to a crawl and is pounding the island of Grand Bahama with catastrophic winds and torrential rainfall.
The beast of a storm has weakened slightly and is currently packing maximum sustained winds of 155 mph ( 250 km/h), according to an 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The devastating Category 4 storm has been slowly passing over the main island in the Bahamas, about 110 miles (180 kilometers) east of West Palm Beach, Florida, and is moving toward the west at a sluggish 1 mph (2 km/h), the NHC said.
Dorian’s movement over the next day will also help answer a big question: Will this devastating storm make landfall in Florida, or will it turn slightly north in time to spare Florida a direct hit?
