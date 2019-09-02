Monster storm Dorian slows to a crawl over the Bahamas

It’s barely budged over the last several hours and is dumping huge amounts of rainfall on the island of Grand Bahama

Hurricane Dorian, the most powerful hurricane to hit the Bahamas in recorded history, has slowed to a crawl and is pounding the island of Grand Bahama with catastrophic winds and torrential rainfall.

The beast of a storm has weakened slightly and is currently packing maximum sustained winds of 155 mph ( 250 km/h), according to an 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The devastating Category 4 storm has been slowly passing over the main island in the Bahamas, about 110 miles (180 kilometers) east of West Palm Beach, Florida, and is moving toward the west at a sluggish 1 mph (2 km/h), the NHC said.

Dorian’s movement over the next day will also help answer a big question: Will this devastating storm make landfall in Florida, or will it turn slightly north in time to spare Florida a direct hit?

