More EU member states offer Greece material aid for Moria camp destruction

More EU member states are offering assistance to Greece through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, following the destructive fire at the Moria refugee camp on the island of Lesvos.

The new aid offer from Slovakia, Hungary, France and Slovenia includes tents, blankets, sleeping bags and mobile toilets. This is in addition to the aid sent this week by Poland, Denmark, Austria, Finland, Sweden and Germany.

Janez Lenarcic the head of the European Commissioner for Crisis Management, said that the Emergency Center continued to coordinate the delivery of basic supplies to Greece. “I thank Slovakia, Hungary, France and Slovenia for their strong European solidarity. We will support Greece until the end” he underlined.

also read

Greece 6th in lost VAT tax revenue for 2018, EC data shows (infographic)

Greece among top picks for honeymoon holidays, survey shows

The new material support comes after aid sent earlier this year by Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the Netherlands and France, which includes accommodation units, sleeping bags, mattresses, blankets, sheets, personal hygiene items, four medical supplies, huts and a medical station. In addition, responding to a previous request for EU assistance in early March, 17 Member States and participating States provided more than 90,000 pieces of humanitarian aid to Greece through the facility