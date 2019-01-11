More inconvenience for Athenians as German Chancellor Merkel’s visit enters 2nd day

Commuters in Athens will be inconvenienced once more, as the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel’s official visit enters its second and final day in the Greek capital, with security measures in place from early Friday.

Following the great difficulties thousands of local residents had o content with on Thursday due to the arrival of the German politician on Thursday afternoon, her visit to Kastella and the hotel in Kavouri, where she is staying, Athenians will be facing another tough day ahead, as a number of measures have been planned for Friday.

The measures put in place include:

-The closure of Syntagma Metro Station from 8:30 in the morning and for three hours due to the wreath-laying ceremony at 9:45 at the Monument of the Unknown Soldier and Mrs Merkel’s meeting with Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos at 10:00.

– Due to the Chancellor’s departure, the services of the 15:27 and 15:57 Metro will not take place to and from the AIRPORT from the stations of DOUKISSIS PLAKENTIAS to the AIRPORT and 16:00 and 16:30 from AIRPORT.

-The terminal for trains 1222 and 2238 of the Suburban railway between 15.45-16.15 will be at Koropi, while trains 2243 and 1223 will start at Koropi.

– Traffic diversions and road closes will take place during the day, as Mrs Merkel is expected to discuss the future of Europe with students at the German School of Athens in Maroussi, while she is scheduled to take lunch early in the afternoon at a business meeting.

The German Chancellor will meet with the president of ND Kyriakos Mitsotakis at 2 pm at the German Ambassador’s residence in Chalandri.