More sex over 50 improves vocabulary!

Researchers from the universities of Oxford and Coventry have established that those who want to keep their brains sharp as they sail through their later years should have more sex.

They recruited 28 men and 45 women between the ages of 50 and 83, who were asked about their sex lives before having a detailed brain function test. The results linked regular intimate action with improved vocabulary and visual awareness, though didn’t find a link with frequent sex and better memory or attention span.

Study author Dr Hayley Wright from Coventry University said: ‘People don’t like to think that older people have sex, but we need to challenge this conception at a societal level and look at what impact sexual activity can have on those aged 50 and over, beyond the known effects on sexual health and general well being.’

Celebrities such as supermodel Cindy Crawford, 51, well known for her dedication to health and fitness, appear to agree. She once revealed that she and husband Rande Gerber, 55, often sneak off to their beachside guesthouse for some, shall we say, alone time. ‘Sometimes you just have to do it!’ she said.

But they’re not the only 50-somethings enjoying a healthy love life. Another recent study, this time of 8,000 adults from Trinity College Dublin, found that 59 per cent of over-50s are having regular sex, with a third of those having it once or twice a week, if not more.

‘Firstly, ask any 30-something parent and they’ll tell you that having young children is the biggest passion-killer of all. In midlife, however, your children may well be teenagers or older, so they need you less and go out more. A lot of people report an improvement in their sex lives when their children leave home; it’s a time when marriages get the va-va-voom back.’

more at telegraph.co.uk