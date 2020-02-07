More than 100 prominent Germans appeal for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s release from prison

His continued detention in Belmarsh prison in London is a “serious violation” of basic human rights, in spite of his “critical state of health”

A petition calling for WikiLeaks​ founder Julian Assange to be released from prison has been signed by more than 130 prominent figures from the world of art, politics and media in Germany.

Signatories to the appeal include former vice-chancellor Sigmar Gabriel, former vice president of the European Commission Gunter Verheugen and a number of former federal ministers.

It says that the continued detention of the 48-year-old in Belmarsh prison in London was a “serious violation” of basic human rights, in spite of his “critical state of health”.

Assange is awaiting an extradition hearing on behalf of the United States over the activities of WikiLeaks.

