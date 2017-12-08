More than 220 Christmas Events planned in Athens

More than 220 events have been planned in the City of Athens for the 2017 holiday season, starting with the lighting of the Christmas tree in Syntagma Square, which is to take place on December 12 at 19:00.

Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis presented the municipality’s programme for Christmas and the New Year on Tuesday. The programme includes a range of outdoor and indoor activities for adults and children, from theatre and musical concerts to art exhibitions and Christmas fairs.

Venues will include Syntagma Square, the Temple of Olympian Zeus, Monastiraki, Klafthmonos Square, Omonia Square, Panepistimiou Avenue and Thissio, as well as community centers in less central Athens neighbourhoods.

The municipality has adopted a thespian theme for this year’s decorations, while bands will play under the city’s Christmas tree from December 12-30. A “Glasshouse-type” radio studio will be set up, where well-known DJs will set the mood for the festivities.

Omonia Square will be decorated with a traditional Greek ‘Christmas boat’ and on December 21; the longest night of the year, there will be a concert by Lena Platonos at the Temple of Olympian Zeus.

Meanwhile, activities relating to books, literature and science will be held at the Library-Academy-University complex on Panepistimiou Street.

Learning and general knowledge games for children will also be organized at more than 150 events in the center and Athens neighbourhoods.

Klafthmonos Square will be a focal point for events aimed at children from December 19-31, while theatrical performances, art events and workshops will be held at museums, libraries, and cultural centers. The Athens municipality’s pottery center and the Kypseli municipal market will be organizing festive activities from December 14-24.

Athens will usher in the New Year with a big festival in Thissio featuring a Christmas pageant planned and directed by Yiannis Kakleas, Manolis Pantelidakis and Froso Lytra, with guests and Christos Ferentinos doing the presenting.

Source: greekreporter.com