Just one problem, though, the venue where the rally is set to be held holds 18.000…

More than 77.000 people have signed up to attend President Trump’s joint rally with Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz on Monday.

Just one problem: The venue where the rally is set to be held holds 18.000.

When the rally was first announced, tickets went within minutes and the demand was still so high that the rally had to be moved to a much larger venue. At first, the rally was planned for the 8.000-seat NRG Arena. But Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager, said Thursday that the rally has been moved to the Toyota Center, home of the NBA’s Houston Rockets.

“Response for tickets to #MAGA rally #Houston Mon 10/22 has been HUGE and unprecedented! This will be an epic rally, so we’re moving to @ToyotaCenter. Want to make sure everyone coming knows the venue changed!” Parscale wrote on Twitter.

The Houston Chronicle reported that Houston police will be “fully mobilized” for the rally. Only those who have tickets can enter the venue and it’s first-come, first-served. “Keep in mind that once the capacity is met, you won’t get in whether you have a ticket or not,” an officer told the Chronicle.

Security will also be tight.

“We will have many many officers out and about,” Chief Art Acevedo said. “We will have officers on the high ground, low ground, in the air. We will have officers in plainclothes, we will have undercover officers, we will have react teams.”

People will likely line up overnight for the rally, Acevedo said, adding that the department expects large crowds around the Toyota Center and downtown. He advised people who work downtown to plan accordingly for delays. The event will start around 5 p.m., Acevedo said, with doors opening two to three hours before then. The department will post specific road closures Friday night or over the weekend, he said.

But police will start closing streets around the Toyota Center at 5:30 a.m., Acevedo said.

Source: dailywire