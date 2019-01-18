Morgan Freeman accused of sexually abusing his grandaughter!

Morgan Freeman has been blamed for the death of his granddaughter after he was accused of sexually abusing her when she was younger, a court heard.

In an emotional sentencing of Lamar Davenport, who was found guilty of killing E’Dena Hines, the convicted man’s mother made the shocking allegation against the Hollywood star.

“Morgan Freeman molested her and he caused this. He did this,” Davenport’s mum screamed as she was ushered out of court in New York.

“He’s innocent. It was an accident.’ she added.

Before and during Davenport’s trial in May last year, allegations were made that Freeman was involved in a romantic relationship with step-granddaughter Hines.

Hines is the granddaughter of the actor’s first wife, Jeanette Adair Bradshaw.

Davenport, 33, had been convicted of manslaughter in the first degree for the fatal attack on Hines.

