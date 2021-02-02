Moria 2.0 refugee camp in Lesvos (video of refugees in line)

Greece has borne the brunt of the refugee crisis, as human traffickers in Turkey have systematically sent refugees and illegal immigrants into the country, under the Turkish government’s tolerance and even its support of the practice.

The large numbers of refugees and illegal immigrants have led the Greek authorities to set up multiple camps to accommodate the people arriving. One such facility is the new Temporary Refugee Camp in Kara Tepe – Mavrovouni also called Moria 2.0.

With large white tents branded with the UNHCR or UNICEF logo, asylum seekers can be seen waiting in line for registering and supplies such as food, beds, clothes etc.

The new fenced camp is a former military area, shooting range of the Hellenic Army, near Mytilene city in Lesvos island Greece. The new camp was created after the fire of September 9, 2020, when one of the largest refugee camps in Europe, Moria refugee camp (reception, Identification, and registration centre) was burned to the ground following riots.

All the residents, the asylum seekers inside the camp have been tested for the Covid-19 Coronavirus virus and those who are positive are living in two designated quarantine areas protected by a barbed-wire fence. Until now 242 people, migrants, and illegal refugees in the camp are tested positive cases.

