Moroccan stabs man wearing crucifix in Rome

Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that he has called for security to be beefed up after a Moroccan national stabbed a man wearing a crucifix at Rome’s central Termini train station on Saturday evening.

The victim, a 44-year-old Georgian national, suffered an injury to the throat.

Rome prosecutors have accused a 37-year-old Moroccan of attempted homicide over the attack, with “religious hate” cited as an ‘aggravating factor’ in the crime. Salvini said he had written to Italy’s prefects and police chiefs after the attack, telling them to “increase checks and attention in places of aggregation of Islamic citizens in order to prevent any type of violence against innocent citizens”.

source: ANSA