Morocco Is The Latest Arab Country To Normalize Israel Ties (infographic)

Morocco has become the latest Arab country to normalize relations with Israel. As part of the deal, the United States has agreed to recognize Morocco’s claim over the disputed Western Sahara region, a self-governing territory that used to be a Spanish colony. It is the fourth such pact between Israel and members of the Arab League in 2020 and it follows agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan. Egypt and Jordan normalized ties with Israel in 1980 and 1994, respectively.

Palestinians have long urged Arab governments to avoid establishing diplomatic relations with Israel and they have criticized the growing list of agreements, claiming they will end hopes of establishing their own independent state. The deal between Israel and Morocco is set to result in a liaison office being opened in Tel Aviv and Rabat with the latter stating that it will grant direct flights to and from Israel for all Israelis.

