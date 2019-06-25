Morrissey: “It’s obvious that Farage would make a good Prime Minister”

“My view has always been that the result of the referendum must be carried through”

Morrissey, the former frontman of The Smiths, has revealed he believes Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage would be a perfect candidate for prime minister.

Morrissey, who has faced criticism in recent months amid his political positions, conducted an interview with photographer Sam Esty Rayne back in April but has only just released the transcript.

In the interview, Morrissey clarified that he has never supported UKIP—a party that Farage has twice fronted—but did offer his opinion that the Farage would be ideal for the top job in number 10: “It’s obvious that he would make a good prime minister,” Morrissey claimed.

Photographer Rayne then asked Morrissey for his stance on Brexit, more specifically on the vote that he submitted during the referendum, to which the singer-songwriter responded: “I didn’t vote in the referendum although I can see how there is absolutely nothing attractive about the EU”.

The former Smiths frontman then explained how he believes that the talk of a second referendum should be dismissed, for the sake of democracy: “My view has always been that the result of the referendum must be carried through. If the vote had been remain there would be absolutely no question that we would remain.”