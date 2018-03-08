Mosaics found during metro excavation in Thessaloniki belong to large Roman villa

Constantine the Great had initially settled in a palace in Thessaloniki and thought of turning the city into a capital of the Roman Empire before going on to found Constantinople, Adam-Veleni said. Source: hellasjournal The new findings lay south of the renowned in antiquity Byzantine highway of “decumanus maximus,” where more mosaics connected to the ones found now were discovered in previous years. Adam-Veleni added, “Thessaloniki had a several such houses at least 18 have been found until now. In the second half of the 4th century AD, following the founding of Constantinople, a lot of officials settled in the city, where they built huge houses.” The city went through several rebuilding phases in late antiquity, she said, including later on by Byzantine emperor Justinian, “who paid a lot of attention to Thessaloniki,” she revealed.

She said the head of the figure was missing but the face of Eros, holding on to her, is visible. She added that the villa complex in the multiple-levelled site is probably “a large urban villa (villa urbana) in the center of town,” as the size of the intact hypocaust at the site corresponds to a house.