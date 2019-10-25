Moscow expects new accusations of vote interference ahead of US Presidential race: Foreign Ministry

Russia has been systematically accused of meddling in the US presidential vote in 2016 as well as in the midterm elections in 2018. Moscow has strongly denied the allegations pointing to the absence of evidence to prove them.

Moscow is expecting new allegations directed towards Russia regarding interference in US elections ahead of the 2020 presidential race, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The Foreign Ministry underlined that Moscow is ready to provide an exhaustive response to all the allegations of Russian vote meddling.

Russia has repeatedly been accused of compromising the US democratic process by interfering in its elections.

A subsequent two-year investigation into the claim launched by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller concluded this spring, revealing no evidence of any collusion between Moscow and the US president.

Source: sputniknews