Cities around the world where women are most sexually active

London, Paris and Auckland are the top three most lustful cities in the world for women, a new study shows.
Adult entertainment app Lazeeva conducted a survey of more than 450,000 people, with participants aged between 18 and 70.
Researchers also studied data regarding contraception and gender equality from a number of organisations, including the UN, in order to come up with the regions in the world with the most sexually active women.
At number one of the most sexually active cities for women is the UK’s very own London.
The press release reads:
For women to have good sex, it was determined that they must be sexually satisfied, have access to sex toys, have easy access to contraception and to live in a society with high levels of gender equality.
This research formed part of a larger study, the world’s most sexual cities, in which 10 factors in total were researched. Every city in this ranking has been selected for their high standards of living for women.
Here are the top 50 most sexual cities in the world for women:
1. London UK
2. Paris, France
3. Auckland, New Zealand
4. Los Angeles, USA
5. Chicago, USA
6. Austin, USA
7. Brussels, Belgium
8. Basel, Switzerland
9. Liverpool, UK
10. Geneva, Switzerland
11. Berlin, Germany
12. San Francisco, USA
13. Zurich, Switzerland
14. Glasgow, UK
15. Amsterdam, Netherlands
16. Manchester, UK
17. Hamburg, Germany
18. Seattle, USA
19. New York City, USA
20. Rotterdam, Netherlands
21. Boston, USA
22. Melbourne, Australia
23. Ibia Town, Spain
24. Ghent, Belgium
25. Antwerp, Belgium
26. Miami, USA
27. Edinburgh, UK
28. Las Vegas, USA
29. Leeds, UK
30. Cologne, Germany
31. Toronto, Canada
32. Marseille, France
33. Munich, Germany
34. Montreal, Canada
35. Utrecht, Netherlands
36. Calgary, Canada
37. Frankfurt, Germany
38. Helsinki, Finland
39. Portland, USA
40. Oslo, Norway
41. Bristol, UK
42. Barcelona, Spain
43. Bergen, Norway
44. Madrid, Spain
45. Dublin, Ireland
46. Stockholm, Sweden
47. Brisbane, Australia
48. Vancouver, Canada
49. Leipzig, Germany
50. Sydney, Australia
One fifth of the cities listed are in the US, making the country a hotspot, it seems…
source: msm.com