Mother, 47, arrested for having sex with two of her son’s teenage friends (video)

A mother was charged after allegedly having sex with two 14-year-old boys, friends of her son, and giving them marijuana and alcohol at her home.

Amalia Utz, 47, from Oak Park, was arrested in California last Wednesday following a week-long investigation into ‘a rumor’ about a woman who had allegedly assaulted a 14-year-old boy back in September.

As part of the probe, the East County Investigations Bureau Major Crimes Sexual Assault Unit conducted interviews and learned of a second alleged victim, also age 14, from Thousand Oaks.

