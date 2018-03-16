Mother jailed for marrying her daughter!

A mother from Oklahoma who married her daughter after the pair “hit it off” has been sentenced to two years in prison.
Patricia Ann Spann, 45, pleaded guilty to the felony offence of incest and admitted wedding her biological daughter, Misty Velvet Dawn Spann, 26.
The mother lost custody of her children and reunited with her daughter in 2014.
The two married in March 2016 after same-sex marriage became legal in the state.
Investigators later discovered Patricia Ann Spann had previously wed her son.
Her son, who was 18 years old at the time, annulled the marriage on incest charges in 2010 after tying the knot with his mother in 2008, according to the Oklahoman.
source: BBC