Mother of son killed by illegal to Pelosi: “Which one of your children is expendable for an illegal life?” (video)

At a CNN townhall Tuesday night, Nancy Pelosi was asked by a sobbing mother who lost her son to an illegal immigrant, who she said brutally tortured him before death, which one of her grandchildren she would give up to make room for an illegal.

“If you need to go home tonight and line up your babies as you say, and your grandbabies, which one of them could you look in their eyes today, and tell them that they’re expendable for another foreign person to have a nicer life? Which one would you look to say, you, my child, are expendable for someone else to come over here and not follow the law and have a nicer life?” Laura Wilkerson, who said her son was “slaughtered” by an illegal immigrant, asked Pelosi.

“I pray for you,” Pelosi responded. “Again, we all pray that none of us has to experience what you have experienced. So thank you for channeling your energy to help prevent something like that from happening.”

