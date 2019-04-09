Mother streams birth of child on YouTube channel (warning: explicit video)

It may be a deeply private moment for many – but one mum filmed the entire birth of her first child for the world to see.

Sarah Stevenson – better known as YouTuber Sarah’s Day – has so far shared the arrival of her son with over a million viewers.

The first-time mum, from Sydney in Australia, welcomed Fox Ocean Tilse on March 29.

Sarah, 26, broadcast the entire 30-hour labour – including contractions and delivery – in a video titled BIRTH VLOG! *Raw & Real* Labour & Delivery Of Our First Baby!

Viewers first see her at the beginning of the vlog relieving her mild contractions by bouncing on a gym ball.

source: thesun.co.uk