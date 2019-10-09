Mother turns son in to police after discovering he planned mass shooting

A mother turned in her 17-year-old son to police in Washington after she found journal entries of his plans to commit a mass shooting at his high school.

The boy was arrested on Sept. 17 after his mom called police, KNDO reported at the time.

“I know a lot of people that go to College Place High School. Their lives would have been forever changed,” the mother, identified only by her first name, Nicole, told CBS. “It’s devastating. I know I did all I can do and that I made the right choice,” the mother told media.

“She’s very courageous,” College Place Police Chief Troy Tomaras said. “It’s clearly very emotional for her. She loves her son.”

Nicole said she confronted her son, who allegedly said it was a creative writing exercise and “just a story.”

But Nicole, concerned, called police, telling CBS she still loves her son: “It wasn’t easy.”

