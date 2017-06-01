Mount Everest Greek expedition 2017: Just before the summit (video-photos)

Michalis Evmorfidis, who conquered the highest peak of Mount Everest in May, tells protothema.gr and journalist Giannis Antypas what went through his mind second before he set foot on the top of the world. Along with his fellow climber, Antonis Sykaris, Michalis started their ascent to Mount Everest on April 4 carrying two poems with him, one from his oldest child and another from his 40-year-old partner. “He goes to the Mountain, He goes to meet the Sun”, writes his son Pavlos, while his partner writes “.. dance over the abyss,

melt the glaciers with the fervor –I KNOW!- you put into a passionate French kiss

fight up the steepest walls,

who, but you – my bad ass boxer – has the balls

to make it to THE summit, just to see the sun

GO FOR IT….SHOW THEM HOW IT’S DONE”. On May 21 the Greek expedition started its climb from camp 3 for the final stage camp 4. After 12 arduous hours of ascent the team managed to reach their destination at 7.45am (Greek time). May 22 marked their triumph, and exhausted Michalis and his climbing partner Antonis are overwhelmed with emotions of pride and relief.