Mourning at the funeral of the paratrooper who was killed during exercise (photos)

The member of the elite special forces unit lost his life on Thursday, during a night training free fall jump

Relatives, friends and colleagues said their last farewell to sgt. Costas Meligonis.

The funeral took place in the church of Agia Efthymia in Nea Chalkidona, in the presence of dozens of relatives, friends and colleagues of the 34-year-old.

The Greek Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos was also present along with the Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS) General Constantinos Floros.

