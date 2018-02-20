Movie Black Panther in top 10 weekend blockbusters (infographic)

After opening last Friday, Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther grossed around $201.8 million at the box office on its first weekend in North America. According to Box Office Mojo, the film had the fifth-highest-grossing opening weekend of all time and the second largest Marvel debut, a little behind The Avengers in 2012. Worldwide, opening weekend box office for Black Panther could stand at around $387 million. The two latest Star Wars Movies still lead the top ten for first weekend box office sales in North America.

source: statista