Movie of the murder of Alexandros Grigoropoulos “DEAD BROTHER” released for international audience (video)

The film is based on the true events of the murder of a young boy by two police officers in Athens

One year after the domestic release of the film “DEAD BROTHER” in Greece, based on legal documents and real testimonies from the trial for the murder of Alexandros Grigoropoulos, a 15-year-old student, by two police officers, FREEDOMTV presents the movie for an international audience with English subtitles.

Manos Cizek is the scriptwriter and director of the movie, starring actors Nikolas Bravos and Dimitris Stamatelopoulos, also featuring narrations from actors Sofia Angeli, Tassos Kontaratos, Athanasios Mylonopoulos, Faye Xylas, and the little Fotis Kotsonis.

Two police officers shot a young boy in cold blood and then left the crime scene with their patrol car and lied to the police radio about what happened. Based on true events and the landmark Supreme Court case of the murder of the 15-year-old student Alexandros Grigoropoulos by the police officer Epaminondas Korkoneas in Exarchia, Athens, “Dead Brother” tells the story of the most shocking incident of police violence in recent Greek history.

The film was released on the day of the 11th Anniversary of the murder, at the same time (just before 9 pm) that the bullet of the Special Guard Epamineondas Korkoneas found 15-year-old Alexandros in his heart, end the teen’s life.

During the film, excerpts are heard from the school exhibitions of Alexandros Grigoropoulos, a few months before he was killed, and from the folk song “Tou Nekrou Aderfou”, for which he wrote one of his last exhibitions.

At the beginning of the film, the video-documentary of the murder is shown, which was recorded with the camera by the eyewitness Leto Valliatza and circulated on the internet shortly after the murder, putting an end to the scripts for episodes and attack on police officers.

The film used excerpts from the actual police radio communications of the critical night.

The script of the film is based on material provided by Zoe Konstantopoulou and Nikos Konstantopoulos, lawyers of the family of Alexandros Grigoropoulos.

The murder of Grigoropoulos sparked nationwide protests in Greece, drawing global media attention.