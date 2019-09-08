MP Mitsotakis confirms meeting with Erdogan at UN

He responded to Proto Thema and Grigoris Tziovaras that he wanted to defuse tensions with Turkey

Responding to a question by Grigoris Tziovaras from Proto Thema during the TIF press conference about the Turkish provocations against Greece and the meeting between Greece’s PM and the Turkish Prime President, Kyriakos Mitsotakis confirmed he would be meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“My intention is to meet the Turkish president in the United Nations. I always want to talk about presenting the positions of the country and defusing the tension for mutual solutions, avoiding confusion of bilateral relations at the level of Turkey’s relations with Europe.”

Refugees are a European issue and not Greek, Kyriakos Mitsotakis clarified, referring to the European financial support Turkey has received.