PM Mitsotakis takes selfie in cockpit with crew (photo)

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis thanked the crew of the airplane on his flight back to Athens from China in an Instagram post he published.
The PM landed in the Greek capital at dawn and took a selfie in the cockpit expressing his thanks to all the crew members and pilots.
“Arrival in Athens after a night-long flight! A huge thanks to the pilots and all the crew”, he captioned the photo.
Άφιξη στην Αθήνα μετά από ολονύχτια πτήση! Ένα μεγάλο ευχαριστώ στους εξαιρετικούς πιλότους μας και το πλήρωμα! #hellenicairforce🇬🇷