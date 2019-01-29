MPs vote on ammended Brexit plan

A number of amendments have been put forward by MPs after Theresa May’s original deal was voted down by Parliament earlier in January.

Among them are plans to delay Brexit to prevent a no deal, and a call for the Irish backstop to be replaced by “alternative arrangements”.

Mrs May said she wants to re-open negotiations in Brussels with an “emphatic message” of what MPs want.

The first amendment – tabled by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn – calling for a “disastrous No Deal” scenario to be ruled out, and the second amendment – tabled by the SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford – calling for an extension of Article 50, to rule out a no deal and to emphasise the role of the UK nations in the Brexit process, were both voted down by the House.

Mr Corbyn’s amendment was voted down by 327 votes to 296, while Mr Blackford’s only saw 39 votes in favour of it, compared with 327 against.

The third amendment – tabled by Tory backbencher and Remain supporter Dominic Grieve – is now being voted on.

It would force the government to make time for MPs to discuss a range of alternatives to the PM’s Brexit plan on six full days in the Commons before 26 March.

