Mr Bean look alike in Pakistan is uncanny! (photo-video)

Rowan Atkinson has immortalised the character of Mr Bean and we cannot imagine anyone else being able to pull off his legendary antics. Turns out we were wrong. Meet Asif Muhammad, the Mr Bean impersonator who is more Mr Bean than Mr Bean himself.

The man hails from Pakistan and has been quite popular in the country as the Mr Bean impersonator. Not only does he resemble Atkinson’s Mr Bean to the last hair, he acts like the funny man so well it’s hard to tell the original from the impersonator!

The 44-year-old Pakistani Mr Bean has acted in couple of advertisements as well.

source: mensxp.com