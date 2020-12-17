MRB trends: New Democracy leads with 15 points over SYRIZA

The citizens consider that the 4 most important problems of the country are: Covid-19, unemployment, healthcare, economy

New Democracy maintains a lead of 15 percentage points over SYRIZA, according to the trends of MRB as it leads with 38,1% against 23,1% for the official opposition party.

At the same time New Democracy maintains an overwhelming lead with 59,6% against 16,8% of SYRIZA on the question “who would win if we had elections this Sunday”.

Regarding who is more suitable for the Prime Minister, 43,6% choose Kyriakos Mitsotakis, while 29,2% choose Alexis Tsipras, while 22,2% answered “neither of them”.

The citizens consider that the 4 most important problems of the country are: Pandemic – Covid 19 with 47,9%, unemployment with 47%, healthcare with 45,4%, economic growth with 29,3%.

