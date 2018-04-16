Much-Awaited Mykonos documentary makes TV Debut (VIDEO)

“It’s a bittersweet account of life during four months of frenzy”

A documentary on the cosmopolitan Greek island of Mykonos by filmmaker Nico Mastorakis will be screened on Greek cable TV Cosmote on Monday.

“Mykonos, The Soul Of An Island,” is already an official entry, a semi-finalist and a two-time winner in prestigious film festivals around the world with “more to come,” according to its director.

The feature-length documentary, made entirely by Greeks, won the Accolade Global Film Competition and the top prize for Best Documentary Feature at the Los Angeles Independent Film Awards.

“We have submitted it to the L.A. Greek Film Festival as well and we’ll also submit it to more Greek festivals around the globe,” the film’s director told Greek Reporter.

It is produced by Omega Entertainment, Inc. with Mykonos Live TV being a co-producer contributing Petros Nazos’ unique footage.

The documentary about the most controversial island in the Mediterranean is spectacular, funny but also dark, dramatic and emotional — it leaves no stone unturned:

“It’s a bittersweet account of life during four months of frenzy, alcohol, drugs, sex and big money.”

Two million tourists in a season that lasts a few months, make people wonder: How much ‘Greekness’ is left on the island? The film provides answers and although it’s fun to watch, it goes deeper than the tanned skin of tourists, into the soul of the island.

“It’s our way to contribute to other Greeks’ efforts to bringing audiences closer not just to our tourism and culture but also to the problems, solved and unsolved, of our country,” Mastorakis says.

“The film has been made by Greeks but that doesn’t mean it takes sides or is biased. Usually, we’re overcritical with the one we love and that includes Mykonos,” he adds.

The world premiere for the public and guests is expected in June at the Manto open air theatre, described by Mastorakis as “a jewel of the island.”

Source: greekreporter