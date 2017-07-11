Mufti of Cyprus detained in Turkey

He was questioned at a local anti-terror bureau for three days before being taken to Mersin for further investigation

The Mufti of Cyprus, Dr. Talip Atalay, has been detained in Diyarbakir as part of investigations into suspected ties with the Fethullah Gülen movement.

Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reports that Atalay was in Diyarbakir to visit friends in the Faculty of Theology there. He was detained at a friend’s house and was questioned at a local anti-terror bureau for three days before being taken to Mersin for further investigation.

After the failed coup attempt in 2016, the government of Turkey blamed the Gülen movement for the coup, with authorities arresting thousands of soldiers, judges, journalists and public servants.

