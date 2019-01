The call was made to “Proto Thema” in the morning hours of Wednesday

A phone call warning of multiple bombs that will explode at 10:30′ at the at the Court of Appeals and the Courthouse at Evelpidon, Athens was made just before the 8:00′ in the morning to “Proto Thema”.

“Proto Thema” immediately informed the police.

The person did not give any more details and said a manifesto for the Prespa Agreement will be sent within the next few days.