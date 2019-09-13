Mum collapses in shock as “dead” son turns up on her doorstep

A Russian woman almost collapsed with shock after her ‘dead’ son knocked on her front door.

Antonina Mikhailovna, 62, had positively identified a dead body as her son Konstantin, 43, after he went missing on March 18.

His estranged wife and daughter then organized a funeral for him, which was followed by a cremation and burial at a nearby ceremony.

But just four months later she answered the door to find Konstantin standing outside her home in Kronstadt, on Kotlin Island, just west of St Petersburg.

He told his stunned mother that he had decided to take some time off and ‘think about the meaning of life’, local media reports.

