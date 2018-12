The musical roadshow was to mark the sixth anniversary of the artistic group Passe-Partout

Residents of Chania, Crete’s second largest city, received the ultimate musical surprise as dozens of singers dressed in black performed a famous Greek song on Saturday.

The musical roadshow was to mark the sixth anniversary of the artistic group Passe-Partout. Passe-Partout is made up of volunteers of all ages sending messages of love and hope through their singing.

The group performed a Sotiria Bellou song in sign language at a Chania central square.

Source: Tasos Kokkinidis/greekreporter