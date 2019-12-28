Musician Thanos Mikroutsikos dies at 72

Greece was shocked by the news that famous Greek musician Thanos Mikroutsikos has died at the age of 72 on Saturday night, December 28.

The renowned musician suffered a cardiopulmonary arrest at the Metropolitan Hospital where he was being treated for the past weeks battling cancer.

The emblematic figure in the Greek music industry collaborated with leading names in music, leaving and indelible mark in the industry.

In his latest public message on Facebook he wrote the following moving words: “During these days in the hospital I had to transfuse blood many times. So are the people in the adjacent cells. I was thinking of giving blood instead of a gift this year. For Th.M. For someone who needs it. Think of others in these festive days and become blood donors.”