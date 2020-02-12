Musicians perform for seals and penguins in Antarctica

Theodosii Spassov is the first solo performer to have played on all continents on the planet

Two musicians are probably the only to boast they have performed in front of an “audience” of penguins and seals, and in Antarctica no less.

Composer Theodosii Spassov and guitarist Hristian Tsvyatkov took part in a Bulgarian research expedition to the frozen continent at the invitation of the head of the mission, Professor Christo Pimpirev.

As Bulgarian public radio broadcast reports, composer Spassov, in collaboration with Tsvyatkov, wrote ten musical pieces, which were presented for the first time, to penguins and seals gathered around them.

On the icy continent, they composed 10 new works that they performed for the first time among colonies of penguins and seals. The first concert of its kind took place in the Spanish Antarctic base Juan Carlos I on Saturday, 8 February, to an audience of Spanish and Bulgarian polar researchers.

The musicians played three of their new compositions, as well as improvisations of a Spanish flamenco and Bulgarian Horo. After the 2013 concert by Metallica in Antarctica, this is the first duet in the world to have played on the icy continent.

