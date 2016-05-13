Muslim sharia patrols demand Islamic laws in Copenhagen bars

News that a gang of Muslim youths is roaming the streets of the suburb Norrebro in Copenhagen, Denmark forcing shop owners to abide by Islamic sharia law has caused an uproar in the country. Complaints reached the country’s Justice Minister that Muslims calling themselves ‘sharia Patrol’ had been patrolling the streets of Norrebro for months threatening bar owners that they would have to comply with strict sharia laws or their businesses would be destroyed. The owner of a bar named ‘Radio24syv’ in the area said recently a group of Muslims had invaded his establishment and started yelling at customers to leave because the bar was in a sharia-compliant zone, where the consumption alcohol was banned. Another bar owner said she was asked to pay 8,000 Euros for protection. Sharia patrols have been popping up all around Europe and became a large problem in cities of England, where Muslims patrolled the streets trying to implements the strict Islamic laws that include ‘modest’ dress for women and a ban on alcohol consumption. The Danish government called on the Muslim youth to refrain from raiding bars and threatening shop owners.