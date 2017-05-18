Must see opulent Mykonos public toilets! (video)

Let’s be honest, we have experienced it at some time in our lives. The feeling of nature calling while you are out in public, but can’t find somewhere to relieve yourself is a true nightmare. Anything else you are preoccupied with at that moment seems to fade into obscurity. But who would dare go to those grossly filthy public toilets? Well the citizens of the island of Mykonos would…You see the public restrooms on the cosmopolitan island are designed to cater for its special visitors- you know, all those a-list celebrities that flock the island come summer. Designed to fit in to the island’s architecture, the perfectly lit toilets are just another sign of the opulence the Cycladic isle is so famous for. The toilets have an automatic turnstile payment system.