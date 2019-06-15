Myanmar model has medical licence revoked over bikini photos on social media

The 28-year old model has appealed the decision

A Myanmar model and doctor said she would appeal against a medical council decision to revoke her licence for posting photos of herself on Facebook in revealing outfits and bikinis.

The Myanmar Medical Council suspended the medical licence of Nang Mwe San in a letter to her dated Jun 3, saying she dressed inappropriately.

On her Facebook page, the 28-year-old often posts photos of herself wearing tight dresses, lingerie, swimwear and even traditional Burmese clothing in sexy poses.

Mwe San has been a general physician for four years, but stopped practicing two years ago to pursue a modelling career. The move to revoke her licence bans her from medical practice.

According to the letter posted on her Facebook page, the council said Mwe San had continued to post photos of herself in outfits that did “not fit with Burmese tradition” despite promising to stop doing so after a warning in January.



