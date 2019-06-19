Mysterious 1.500-year-old stone complex unearthed in Kazakhstan

A mysterious stone complex which may have been built by the Huns has been discovered in Kazakhstan. It contains some stones which look exactly like ones found at Stonehenge in the UK. The site also contained some precious silver treasures.

According to LiveScience, the complex was identified during research conducted by Andrey Astafiev of the Mangistaus State Historical and Cultural Reserve, and Evgeniï Bogdanov of the Russian Academy of Sciences Siberian Department’s Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography. The complex is huge, covering an area larger than 200 American football fields (about 120 hectares or 300 acres). The site is known as Altÿnkazgan and it is located in Kazakhstan near the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea.

The researchers identified several types and sizes of stone structures at the site. The smallest is 4 by 4 meters (13 ft x 13 ft), but the largest found to date measures 34 by 24 meters (112 ft by 79 ft). It is easy to note similarities between the site and structures found at Stonehenge. Astafiev and Bogdanov also found impressive carvings of creatures and weapons on some of the stones.

Read more HERE