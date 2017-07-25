Mysterious aluminum object could be 250.000 years old: Is it part from a UFO?

A fragment of aluminum that appears to have been made by hand is being claimed as 250,000-year-old evidence that aliens once visited Earth in the long distant past.

Metallic aluminum was not being produced by mankind until about 200 years ago, so this find of a large chunk that could be around 250,000 years old is held as a sensational discovery. The exact details of the find were never made public at the time for the reason that the metal was excavated in communist Romania in 1973.

The discovery was made when builders that were working on the shores of Mures River found three objects that were 33 feet (10 meters) underground. This river is not far from the central Romanian town of Aiud. The pieces look unusual and very old, and archaeologists were brought to view them immediately and identified two of the objects as fossils. But the third piece seemed to be a man-made metal, and even though it is very light, it was suspected that it may be the end of an axe.

All three objects were sent together to be further analyzed by archaeologists in Cluj, the main city of the Romanian region of Transylvania. They quickly determined that the two large bones had belonged to an extinct mammal that died out around 90,000 years ago. The third object stunned the experts since it was a piece of lightweight metal, and seemed to have been manufactured.

According to tests, the object is made out of 12 different metals, but it was 90% aluminum. The Romanian officials dated the object as being 250,000 years old. The first results were later confirmed by a lab located in Lausanne, Switzerland. Later, other experts conducted tests and said that could be wrong – the age could range between 400 and 80,000 years old. Even if the object is 400 years old, that would still be 200 years before aluminum was known to have been first produced.

The object is 7.8 inches (20 centimeters) long, 4.9 inches (12.5 centimeters) wide and 2.8 inches (7 centimeters) thick. The experts were puzzled by the fact that the piece of metal has concavities that make it seem that it was manufactured as a component of a more complex mechanical system. Now there is a heated debate around whether the object is part of a UFO and is evidence of aliens having visited our civilisation in the past.

The Deputy Director of the Romanian Ufologists Association, Gheorghe Cohal, told the local media that lab tests concluded that it’s an old UFO fragment, given that the materials could not have been combined with the technology that’s available on Earth. The local historian Mihai Wittenberger has claimed that the item is actually a metal piece from a WWII German aircraft. However, this does not explain the actual age of the artifact, Daily Record reported.

The metal object is now on public display inside the History Museum of Cluj-Napoca with the full history that was the cause of the heated debate. It was noted that museum officials added a sign that states the origin is still unknown. Maybe one day we will be able to find out exactly where this mysterious object originated.

