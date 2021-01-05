Mysterious death of beautiful Ukrainian interpreter in Turkey baffles police (photos)

A 30-year-old Ukrainian interpreter was found dead in her apartment in Turkey, as Turkish authorities try to solve the crime.

Kristina Novitskaya was staying at the Bodrum resort, and so far police have been unable to determine the cause of her mysterious death, as the woman was found handcuffed behind her back and a plastic bag on her head.

According to a police investigation, there are no signs of breaking into her house. Instead, the main entrance of her apartment was locked and the key was inside the house, while the windows were also closed.

The Police concluded that there was no sign of struggle. Ropes, charcoal, and a scarf were also found at the scene but no cause of death has been announced so far. The corpse has been sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy.

Police say they believe it was suicide, but friends and relatives of the unfortunate girl dispute the claim, saying she had no reason to end her life.

However, as they add that the woman was an introverted character and was not used to talking much about her life in Turkey, where she worked as a performer and dance teacher.

“We do not believe she committed suicide,” says a friend of hers from Kyiv.

According to sources, the Turkish police believe that she was depressed since her job was greatly reduced due to the pandemic, however, the exact cause of death has not been determined yet.

Her body was found sitting in a chair in the middle of the room.