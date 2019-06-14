Mysterious “elf-like” creature caught on CCTV (video)

A strange sighting of an ‘elf-like’ creature on CCTV has been sending the internet into a tailspin. The mysterious sighting was captured by a home security camera by Facebook user Vivian Gomez who shared it to the social network.

The video picked up over five million views and quickly migrated to Twitter. It shows a diminutive figure with what appear to be flapping elf ears walking down the driveway and off into the night. It was quickly compared to Dobby, the house elf character from Harry Potter. ‘So I woke up Sunday morning and saw this on my camera and am trying to figure out…what the heck??’ Gomez wrote on Facebook. ‘First I saw the shadow walking from my front door then I saw this thing…has anyone else seen this on their cameras??’

Read more at metro.co.uk