Mysterious giant skeleton might be carcass of Loch Ness Monster?

Locals were left baffled after a snap of what looked like a rotten carcass was posted online earlier this week, with some suggesting it could be the remains of the Loch Ness Monster.
The pic was shared on Aberdeen-based community Facebook page Fubar News yesterday – hours after Storm Ciara battered Britain with 90mph winds.
Fubar News posted: “Came across this weird creature today near Aberdeen. Any ideas what it could be?”
Possible suggestions of the identity of the mysterious North sea creature were put forward – with folk saying it was a whale, orca or dolphin.
But some users joked the carcass could be the remains of Scotland’s very own Loch Ness Monster.
source thesun.co.uk
feature photo Credit: Fubar News