Mysterious giant skeleton might be carcass of Loch Ness Monster?

The rotten carcass was washed ashore on a Scottish beach during Storm Ciara

Locals were left baffled after a snap of what looked like a rotten carcass was posted online earlier this week, with some suggesting it could be the remains of the Loch Ness Monster.

The pic was shared on Aberdeen-based community Facebook page Fubar News yesterday – hours after Storm Ciara battered Britain with 90mph winds.

Fubar News posted: “Came across this weird creature today near Aberdeen. Any ideas what it could be?”

Possible suggestions of the identity of the mysterious North sea creature were put forward – with folk saying it was a whale, orca or dolphin.

But some users joked the carcass could be the remains of Scotland’s very own Loch Ness Monster.

source thesun.co.uk

feature photo Credit: Fubar News