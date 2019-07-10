Mysterious shark “older than the dinosaurs” caught on film (video-photos)

Who knows what else lurks beneath under the waves…

A shark which has been on our planet for nearly 200 million years, and which has eluded researchers has finally been caught on film – and tagged.

It’s the first time the bluntnose sixgill has been satellite-tagged in this way, the researchers say, with the mysterious creatures usually staying 8,200 feet down.

The team from Ocean X and Florida University tagged the creature from a submersible vehicle.

It’s the first time this has ever been achieved, as the creatures have previously been ‘surface-tagged’ (ie taken to the surface), which researchers have worried could affect the data.

Read more HERE