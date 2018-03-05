Mystery Greek island dubbed “world’s ultimate getaway”

It is being reported that one of the most magical paradises on Earth is located on a Greek private island, mostly unknown to the general public.

British travel and lifestyle magazine Tatler claims those looking for the ultimate luxury getaway in a virgin environment would do well to choose the unidentified private island south of Euboea.

The place promises a heavenly landscape, far from the crowd. A sought-after destination that only a few know about, this private island — which the magazine specifically chose to avoid naming, offers a villa that has been recently refurbished and which offers every modern comfort one could possibly wish for.

The building can accommodate up to 20 people and is surrounded by gardens and orchards producing tomatoes, herbs and figs.

This Greek island villa is surrounded by cypresses and olive trees and is located just a few steps from the beach. However, it manages to make its residents feel they are thousands of kilometers away from any civilization, even if the place is only 30 minutes by boat from Athens.

There is a bitter side to it too, however. Such an amazingly unique spot has a high cost that starts at €12,490 ($15,229) per week to accommodate eight people.

Source: greekreporter