Mystery illness kills at least one person in India

Patients are suffering from symptoms ranging from nausea and anxiety to seizures, convulsions, and loss of consciousness

At least one person has died and 200 others are in hospital in India due to a mystery illness.

The first cases were detected on Saturday evening in the ancient city of Eluru, in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Patients are suffering from symptoms ranging from nausea and anxiety to seizures, convulsions, and loss of consciousness, doctors said, but they have tested negative for COVID-19.

A 45-year-old man who was in hospital with symptoms similar to epilepsy and nausea died on Sunday evening, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

So far, water samples from affected areas have not shown any signs of contamination, although the sick are thought to have collected their water from the same source.

more at news.sky.com

