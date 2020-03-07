Naked Playboy model facing jail for flashing privates in nude mosque photoshoot (photos)

The Belgian model previously made headlines for her anti-religion naked protests, including posing nude with a giant crucifix in the Vatican City

Playboy “shock model” Marisa Papen is reportedly facing three years in jail in Turkey for taking part in nude photoshoots.

The controversial Belgian model, 28, is accused of posing naked at some of the country’s most famous landmarks back in 2018.

She previously made headlines for her anti-religious protests, including posing nude with a giant crucifix at the Vatican.

Marisa previously sparked fury in Israel after she was snapped naked in front of Jerusalem’s Wailing Wall.

Now snaps taken two years ago have caught the attention of Istanbul’s Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Marisa, who describes herself as a “free-spirited and wild-hearted expressionist,” travelled to Turkey with Australian photographer Jesse Walker for a photoshoot for his label ENKI Eyewear.

For the shoot, she wore the Islamic burqa covering her body and face.

In the picture, she lifted up her burqa to reveal her privates inside Istanbul’s iconic Hagia Sophia – a former Byzantine church and Ottoman mosque which is now a museum, and the city’s most famous landmark.

She also posed naked in a separate picture in the eastern Turkish region of Cappadocia.

Now the public prosecutor’s office has reportedly issued an arrest warrant.

